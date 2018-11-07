Spanish soccer juggernaut  Real Madrid is set to sign off on a record ten-year, €1.1 billion (US$1.25 billion) renewal with German sportswear brand Adidas, according to Marca. According to Marca’s Carlos Carpio, Adidas has reportedly agreed to pay Real Madrid €110 million each year, which is more than twice the €52 million paid annually under their current deal. Additionally, Adidas could potentially pay Los Blancos up to €150 million per year because of “another variable part depending on merchandising.”

On to how this compares, Real rival Barcelona currently has a deal in place with Nike worth approximately $95 million a year, while the Premier League’s Manchester United is the second-highest-paid Adidas club at $97 million per year.

The new sponsorship deal will not only help fund club president Florentino Perezs plan for a €575 million renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The proposed plan is an extensive one that will see the outside of the stadium completely changed, a retractable roof added, and much more.