Remy Ma has been there and done that.

The Bronx femcee has been a fan favorite on Revolt’s State of The Culture, where she freely expresses her opinion on the culture’s biggest topics. Of course, she was asked about her stance on the state of the female rap game. When asked about the Cardi and Nicki’s longstanding controversy, she explained that she completely tired of it. “They aired all the dirty laundry, and were like there’s no beef,” said Remy as she rolled her eyes.

“I don’t want to hear this. The part that made it the corniest, after everything for a whole fifteen hours, they’re both like okay, let’s be friends now!” The “All the Way Up” rapper seemed more annoyed with the non-musical affair associated with the beef. There has been a lot of back and forth, but not one diss record. “I’m different,” says Rem.

In 2017 Remy Ma released “Shether,” a diss record towards Nicki Minaj. Minaj failed to respond with a direct response, declaring Remy Ma the fan favorite and decisive winner. Nowadays she is preparing to birth a child and is building a great reputation as a State of The Culture co-host. Catch the full episode of State of The Culture below.