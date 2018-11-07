In the midst of celebrating the 30th anniversary of his iconic debut album The Great Adventures of Slick Rick — a five-mic classic, might we add! — rap vet Slick Rick is schooling us all on something he knows very well: jewelry.

Sitting down with GQ Magazine for their “On The Rocks” video series, the “Children’s Story” MC gave an extensive look into his legendary collection of bling — ropes, rings, medallions and all types of chains n’thangs included. Some of the anecdotes he touches on include being inspired by Mr. T’s gold-encrusted neck, a few of his completely iced-out eyepatches, and other guys in the game that he gives props to, including French Montana, Diddy, Busta Rhymes and of course 2 Chainz for obvious reasons.

