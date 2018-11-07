A lot of Artist went hard on social media to encourage their fans to vote yesterday like Diddy, Rihanna, and Beyonce just to name a few. But Travis Scott took it a step further by tweeting out he has free tickets for anyone in Houston area, where his Astroworld festival would take Place on November 17th. Salute to everyone doing their part to create change.

One organization that has been an advocate for change is the ‘Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’. They are the non-profit group responsible for leading the way for the Amendment 4 passed in Florida. Which will give back almost 1.4 million felons their right to vote. Now that’s major but there are some things to note; felons will be able to vote once they finish their sentences and probation. Those convicted of Murder and sex offenders will be exempt. Florida has been a difficult state for felons to vote with an outdated system in place, that made it almost impossible for felons to vote after they finished their time. If we continue to take small steps to give people their right to vote our voices can really be heard by the time 2020 election comes around.

Speaking of small steps that move to bigger ones, let’s look at a lady that has been leaping up the charts for years as a rapper, singer, producer and songwriter.

Missy Elliott is one of rap’s most original – down to style ,voice and production. But Not too many people know her pen game is crazy, she has written a lot of our favorite songs, including music for Beyonce and Whitney Houston, So it’s only right she’s nominated for the 2019 ‘Songwriters Hall of Fame’. Missy is the first female rapper nominated for the award and could also become the third rapper to enter the organization following recent inductees; Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri.