Keeping the fire lit, controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6in9ine takes trolling to new heights in his latest shot thrown at Compton rap nemesis YG.

YG’s Uber crashed into someone’s home in the San Fernando Valley of L.A. County and Tekashi alleges that the accident occurred because he was chasing him.

The “Big Bank” rapper was actually riding in the back passenger seat of the Uber when it crashed into someone’s front yard.

DJ Akademiks revealed the news of the crash, where the “Gummo” rapper jumped right into the comments to claim responsibility.

The allegation has not been confirmed, but the cross country beef between these two is definitely valid.