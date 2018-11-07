In numerous states as well as the Congressional House of Representatives, the midterm elections proved to be a victory for many Democratic candidates. Despite Democrats’ regain of control in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump has declared Tuesday’s midterm election a victory for the Republican Party and the Trump administration, tweeting Wednesday morning that he “Received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night.”

Received so many Congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals. Now we can all get back to work and get things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

In particular, Trump credits the Republicans’ gain of seats in the Senate, as well as several key House and gubernatorial race outcomes, to his own efforts on the campaign trail. In a press conference Wednesday morning Trump stated, “This vigorous campaigning stopped the blue wave that they talked about. I don’t know if there ever was such a thing, but there could have been if we didn’t do the campaigning.” At the same time, however, he criticized Republican incumbents who distanced themselves from him, rejected his “embrace,” and lost.

In the final days leading up to Tuesday’s election, Trump made 11 appearances in 8 states and hosted 50 live rallies in an attempt to mobilize Republican voters in some of the most highly contested midterm races. Although the final results were mixed, Republicans saw significant wins, particularly in the Senate, by candidates who aligned themselves with Trump.

Of the 99 Republicans Trump endorsed or campaigned for, 51 prevailed, 33 were defeated, and 15 remain undecided. Notably, North Dakota Representative Kevin Cramer, Indiana businessman Mike Braun, and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, all staunch Trump allies, won Senate seats held by Democrats following public rallies with Trump in their home states, and Representative Marsha Blackburn, another Trump loyalist, defeated popular former Democratic governor, Phil Bredesen, in Tennessee.

The results of the 2018 midterm election make clear that, regardless of party preference, the “Trump Effect” is real. Similar to the general election in 2016, voter turnout reached record levels, particularly among rural populations and in Trump-favored states like Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota, and Florida. On the other hand, backlash against Trump was evident in suburban neighborhoods such as Fairfax, Virginia and Dallas, Texas—typically strongholds for Republicans—where angry voters made it clear early on that Democrats would capture control of the House. Whether for or against him, it is clear that voters across America possess very strong feelings about Trump and are making their voices heard, resulting in what is sure to emerge as a new and highly charged balance of power in Washington.

