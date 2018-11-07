After the March drop of My Dear Melancholy fans have been eagerly awaiting what would be coming from The Weeknd. Fan theories and more pointed toward a sequel EP, instead, Abel is working on a full album that currently is known as Chapter 6.

The Weeknd was in the 6ix for a performance on Tuesday night and revealed that he is working on a project that is inspired by the city.

“Being in Toronto these past two days, I haven’t been this inspired in years and I want you guys to be the first to know I’m working on my new album right now,” The Weeknd told the crowd.

The Weeknd double-downed the announcement by sharing a tweet regarding the album.

Check out the album reveal to the crowd below.