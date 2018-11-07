The Weeknd Reveals He is Working on His New Album ‘Chapter 6’

After the March drop of My Dear Melancholy fans have been eagerly awaiting what would be coming from The Weeknd. Fan theories and more pointed toward a sequel EP, instead, Abel is working on a full album that currently is known as Chapter 6.

The Weeknd was in the 6ix for a performance on Tuesday night and revealed that he is working on a project that is inspired by the city.

“Being in Toronto these past two days, I haven’t been this inspired in years and I want you guys to be the first to know I’m working on my new album right now,” The Weeknd told the crowd.

The Weeknd double-downed the announcement by sharing a tweet regarding the album.

some chapters are smaller than others. not this next one though… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 7, 2018

Check out the album reveal to the crowd below.