After the March drop of My Dear Melancholy fans have been eagerly awaiting what would be coming from The Weeknd. Fan theories and more pointed toward a sequel EP, instead, Abel is working on a full album that currently is known as Chapter 6.
The Weeknd was in the 6ix for a performance on Tuesday night and revealed that he is working on a project that is inspired by the city.
“Being in Toronto these past two days, I haven’t been this inspired in years and I want you guys to be the first to know I’m working on my new album right now,” The Weeknd told the crowd.
The Weeknd double-downed the announcement by sharing a tweet regarding the album.
some chapters are smaller than others. not this next one though…
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 7, 2018
Check out the album reveal to the crowd below.
THE WEEKND ANNOUNCES THAT HE IS WORKING ON HIS NEXT ALBUM! CHAPTER 6 COMING SOON! @theweeknd #theweeknd #hxouse pic.twitter.com/8mKVW8wozx
— XO (@XOnews_) November 7, 2018