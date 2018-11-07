Singer Tiffany Evans is the latest woman to come forward about the domestic violence she suffered through during her relationship.

In an Instagram post which shows to large holes in the wall, the “Promise Ring” singer says:

“This is reason #1 left my ex. What I’m not going to do is suffer in silence because this man don’t wanna let me go. Yes this is tonight. The black eyes, the busted lips, the countless embarrassments, the cheating, the lying, I’ve endured for years and so much shit on my name because of this man. Somehow I’m still the blame for moving on. NOW the cats out the bag.”

Evans will be releasing new music this coming Friday (Nov 9.). The image shared by Tiffany Evans is no longer available on her Instagram, however, a screenshot of the image is available below.