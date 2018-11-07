Yesterday (Nov. 6) Travis Scott made one more move to inspire fans to cast a ballot when he dropped off a couple of piles of free tickets to his Astroworld Festival at select polling areas in Houston.

In a tweet announcing his blessings, Scott stated, “SAVED SOME TIX FOR THE CITY AT THESE VOTING LOCATIONS. GO VOTE !!”

The post also included a flyer with select surveying areas in Houston that held tickets for his upcoming Astroworld Festival, which will happen at the H-Town’s NRG Park on Nov. 17.

This move arrived pretty much half a month after Scott supported Democratic applicant Beto O’Rourke in the Texas Senate Race. The “Sicko Mode” appeared at a rally to show his support for O’Rourke.

In spite of the fact that O’Rourke had the help of Scott and even Beyonce, he ultimately lost to Ted Cruz, who figured out how to clutch his seat in the Texas senate.

Scott was one of numerous artist to urge their fans to go out and vote. Meek Mill, Lil Yachty, Rihanna, Diddy, Beyonce and more sent a lot of messages on social media that focused on the significance of voting in all decisions, and their proposals of who to vote in favor of. While the “Formation” singer pushed for the place where she grew up to vote in favor of O’Rourke, artists like Diddy, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and more campaigned for Andrew Gillum’s last rally before Election Day.