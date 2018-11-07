YG was the passenger of a Chevy Suburban that crashed into someone’s front yard in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. TMZ reports the “Big Bank” rapper was the passenger of the vehicle, which was an Uber.

Images captured by TMZ show the SUV well into the yard of the home next to a tree. There are currently no details as to why the Uber crashed into the yard, however, there were no major injuries reported.

The video does show YG at the scene, seemingly extremely confused as to what happened like everyone else, with a man who appears to be an angry homeowner.



