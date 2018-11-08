Jordan Brand always comes through with a winter drop around this time of year, usually in the form of a super-hyped Air Jordan 11 for the holiday season. While that may still happen sometime closer to Christmas, the equally fresh Air Jordan 12 is having a little time to shine as well with a whole new build constructed to get you through any and all conditions the cold front may bring.

The Triple Black” colorway seen here is just that; an all-black pair of 12s that focuses more on the materials to switch things up throughout the multi-paneled silhouette. The main portion of the upper utilizes a winterized nylon, the mudguard goes for heavy duty nubuck and the insole is finished off with a soft terry cloth that just sounds like something you’d want to slip your feet into as it gets more brick out here in these streets. Add to the fact that black is everyone’s favorite color and you have the shoe of the season. Best part? They’re available in adult and kid sizes — in other words, warm feets for the whole fam!

The Air Jordan 12 “Triple Black” with winterized construction will arrive in December, but take a look below at an early preview and we’ll keep you updated as more info arrives around the release:



Source: Sneaker News