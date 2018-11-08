Before Anderson .Paak releases his junior studio album, he stopped by Power 106 to drop a two-minute freestyle over Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s 1995 cut “Get Money.”

Before rapping about a range of topics from his childhood to his career wins, the West Coast rapper saluted Biggie Smalls then went crazy on the beat.

“I was made to beat the odds, something outta nothin’/You afraid to take a loss, I lost my older brother, sister, father, auntie, cousin/I got nothin’ left but y’all,” he spits. “[…] I rep the ‘Nard, even when you never knew it with my first release party, until n****s came through it/First I got a lawyer, moved my mom to Georgia, got my sister a Honda, talk about spoiled/If I can’t get radio, I’m snatching up the products/Apple, Google, Amazon, Spota.”

Check out the freestyle in its entirety below:

Anderson .Paak’s album, Oxnard, is slate to be released on November 16th. During his appearance on L.A. Leakers, he spoke about his star-studded guest list including Pusha-T, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg.

“Everybody that I wanted to be on the album, they came through. It was no Hollywood, label stuff,” he said. “If they didn’t show up to the studio, they sent it right in and they was like, ‘I got you.'”