Antonio Brown is looking to bring his speedy moves from the field on to the streets of Pittsburgh. The Steelers wide receiver was pulled over for driving over 100 miles per hour in an area restricted to 45 miles per hour.

According to a CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, Brown didn’t have the best timing for his high-speed trip. Police were in the area of his driving investigating a bank robbery when they noticed his Porsche taking off down the street.

Brown was not a suspect in the robbery at all but he was given a ticket for reckless driving. If he is convicted of the crime he is facing a $200 fine and loss of license for six months.

The Steelers provided a statement: “We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time.”

Antonio Brown is currently scheduled to join the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.