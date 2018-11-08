Bling Bling: Offset Cashes Out $100K on Custom Diamonds and Cartier Frames

After lavishing his wife, Cardi B, with birthday jewelry last month, Offset is treating himself to some bling bling.

TMZ reports that the Migos rapper spent six figures at The Icebox in Atlanta for custom diamond chains and blinged out Cartier glasses.

The two chains that he purchased cost about $40,000 each. Meanwhile, the frames was another $20,000. And if the math is done correctly, you’ll see that the receipt came up to at least $100,000.

It’s safe to say that Offset is one of Icebox’s most favorite clients. He spent over $1 million at their establishment over the past decade. Additionally, he commissioned one of the store’s most iconic pieces for wifey’s birthday.