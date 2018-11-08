Words by: Symone Daniels

Florida teen Gregory Ramos has been charged with first-degree murder after killing his mother, Gail Cleavenger to escape punishment after receiving a bad grade. The 15-year-old then called the authorities to cover it up. Police say the Flordia teen and his mother argued after he came home with a D. Cleavenger then called the teens father who was away in Settle at the time. Later that night Ramos strangled her for 30 min until she was dead.

In a statement to WFTV 9, Volusia County Sheriff detailed how the murder occurred.

“Probably around midnight he left his room and went into his mother’s room, where he proceeded to strangle her,” the Sheriff said “He thought she was dead so he went into the back of the house to get a wheelbarrow to remove her body and realized she wasn’t dead so he strangled her again.”

Shortly after, Ramos called two friends, Dylan Ceglarek and Brian Porras, who allegedly helped him bury his mother in a fire pit outside.

After coming home from school the next day, Ramos called the cops to report that his home had been burglarized and also saying that his mom was “missing and her van was still in the driveway.”

While being questioned, Ramos confessed to killing his mother and named his friends as accomplices. Deputies said they recovered the missing items removed from the home including a computer, Play station 4, and a rifle. Deputies also recovered the shovel used to bury Cleavenger and tidy up the scene around the fire pit. His two accomplices Ceglarek and Porras were also charged and have been allowed to stay home during the trail.