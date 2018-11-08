Dwyane Wade was a scratch from last night’s Miami HEAT game as they took on the San Antonio Spurs and it was cited as “personal reasons.” That reason is the birth of his new daughter with his wife Gabrielle Union.

Union revealed on Instagram the birth of their new daughter via surrogate. The message came with images of the superstar couple with the latest addition to their family.

We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade

View the post below and congrats to the Wade family!