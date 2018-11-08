In an announcement released this morning, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized.

On Wednesday night, the 85 year old fell in her Supreme Court office. Her staff made sure she was ok and arranged for her to be taken to her home safely. However, throughout the night, she reported that she was experiencing some “discomfort” and was taken to George Washington Hospital. Once there, doctors were able to assess that she had three fractured ribs. According to a prepared statement, she was immediately admitted for “observation and treatment.”

Justice Ginsburg at 85 is considered a maverick for her outstanding contribution to women’s and civil rights. Having served for over 25 years (appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993), this liberal leaning justice continues to stand up for interests that affect people of color.

She was also the co-founder of the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU and once said, “Women’s rights are an essential part of the overall human rights agenda, trained on the equal dignity and ability to live in freedom all people should enjoy.”

She was one of only nine women at Harvard Law School in 1956 and “made” the distinguished Harvard Law Review in 1957. She did not graduate from Harvard and transferred to Columbia Law School where she also made their Review. When she graduated from Columbia in 1959, she tied for first in her class. She was allegedly told while she was a student, that she was taking the seat in the schools that should have gone to a deserving young man.

Needless to say, her life is priceless and that her pursuit for equality during a time where women had no real say in politics and corporate justice, was extraordinary.

While there is a recent documentary on her exceptional life and career entitled RBG, this winter a movie about her life hits the big screen called On The Basis of Sex, detailing her fight for gender equality, representing a young father.

We hope this noble woman recovers speedily and completely.