Meek Mill to Release His New Album in November

Fans of Meek Mill have been waiting on his first album release since regaining his freedom. What fans do know is that Meek has been in the studio, released an EP and even hopped on a feature or two. But now, the Dreamchaser himself revealed that his new album will be coming sometime in November.

While on stage at Georgetown University for a speaking engagement with a professor, Meek revealed that his new album will be coming in November. Specifically, “Album coming out this month.”

There are currently no details on what the album will have in store but one has to wonder will a Meek and Drake reunion track make the cut.

Check out the announcement and another shot from the Georgetown visit below.