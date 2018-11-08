Rick Ross recently welcomed his son, Billion Leonard Roberts, with his girlfriend Briana Camille. He shared Twitter page about the great news and stated before his girlfriend got labored he states that it is a boy. Fans online were amused but quite overwhelmed and confused about why Ross named his son that name.

Rozay is set to release the sequel of Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill project soon. With a recent interview with US magazine, he is wrapping up the album but there isn’t a release date yet. It is set that he will appear on the Creed II soundtrack.

Peep the tweet by him welcoming his son to the world.