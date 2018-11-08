The nation is trying to wrap their minds around the senseless shooting at the Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. The tragedy hit close to home as one of the victims is related to millennial darlings, Tia and Tamera Mowry from the hit 90s series, Sister, Sister.

The 18-year-old niece of Tamera Mowry-Housely and her husband Adam was one of the 12 left dead late Wednesday evening in the California shooting.

In a statement issued to USA TODAY on behalf of family, the couple expressed their pain:

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple stated via their joint representative, Chantal Artur. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Our prayers go out to all those impacted by this senseless gun violence.