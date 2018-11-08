Snoop Dogg Lights a Blunt in Front of the White House: ‘F–k the President’

Snoop Dogg made it blatantly clear that Donald Trump was officially uninvited to the cookout when he was sworn in as President of the United States.

A year ago, he pretended to assasinate Donnie in BADBADNOTGOOD’s “Lavender” video, which incited Trump to tweet about Snoop’s “failing career.” He’s also called out the administration on numerous occasions.

In any case, for reasons unknown, the D-O-Double-G was in his bag on Wednesday (November 7) and took a trip to the White House in Washington D.C.

He had one mission at the top of the priority list, to smoke a blunt, and it was completed.

Sporting a Howard University tracksuit, Snoop recorded his White House field trip in four separate Instagram recordings. “F–ck the president,” he says in the third clip.