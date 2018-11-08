A man was shot and killed inside of a Target store in Downtown, Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old victim was shot in the chest on the second floor of City Point Mall at about 11:35 p.m., cops said. He was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man on the scene, however, they’re unsure if he’s even the shooter. However, charges against him were pending early Tuesday morning.

An eyewitness explained the chaos that erupted after shoppers heard a gun shot. “One shot. Just sounded like ‘pow,’” said a mall security guard who did not want to be named. “Then all the Target employees, everyone on the [second floor] just started running.”

No one else was injured in the incident, as per police reports.