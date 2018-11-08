Words by: Symone Daniels

After opening up the Boy Scouts Of America up to include women for the first time in 100 plus years, the BSA organization has found themselves in a sticky situation. The Girl Scouts of the USA filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America after it was announced that it would drop boy from the name of a 2019 program to in an effort to practice inclusivity.

According to reports, on Tuesday, (Nov 6) The Girl Scouts said in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal that the Boy Scouts do not have the right to use “scouts” or “scouting.” The complaint also said that the Girl Scouts brand and activities will be marginalized by the Boy Scouts rebranded program, Scouts BSA.

Last year the BSA announced that they would allow girls to join the organization as Cub Scouts and earn the rank of an Eagle Scout. In a statement, the Chief Scout Executive said that value of scouting, which include trustworthiness, loyalty, helpfulness, kindness, and bravery are important for both young men and women.