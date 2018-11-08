The NBA seems to always learn from a missed opportunity. The NBA reached an agreement with the NBA Players Association to broadcast the 2019 All-Star draft, the New York Times‘ Marc Stein and Kevin Draper reported Wednesday.

The league has yet to finalize a date for the event, “but Jan. 30 or Jan. 31 have emerged as two potential targets for a TNT broadcast.”

Last year was the first time the NBA used a draft process to fill out the All-Star squads. LeBron James and Stephen Curry selected their teams from the All-Star pool, the results of which came from traditional conference-based voting and coaches’ selections.

The league caught some flack last season for not televising the draft. The NBPA said the decision to not televise was because there wasn’t a consensus among the players who could be affected. After the inaugural draft, which took place on a private conference call, both James and Curry said they would like the event televised in 2019. The players’ union has apparently united behind them.

The 2019 All-Star game is in Curry’s hometown of Charlotte, which could lend him to getting more votes. James won the 2018 All-Star MVP as Team LeBron defeated Team Steph.