Words by Rashad Grove

The mass shooter at a California nightclub had been identified as Ian David Long, 28, according to ABC News reports. Ian David Long has also been identified as a Marine.

The shooting happened late Wednesday inside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks during “college night.” At least a dozen people were killed, including a sheriff’s sergeant, Ron Helus. None of the other victims have been identified yet.

The gunman apparently was not carrying any form of identification and it will take time to take his fingerprints and run them through databases, local and federal officials said. The gunman was described as a white male, armed with a single handgun, a law enforcement source said.

Dean says sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus responded to the scene and was shot after he entered the building. He died at a hospital early Thursday. Helus had been with the department for 29 years and was set to retire in the next year or so. He was survived by a wife and a son.

“He was totally committed. He gave his all and tonight, and as I told his wife, he died a hero, because he went it to save lives, to save other people,” Dean said, holding back tears.