Tory Lanez’s junior album, Love Me Now, is the #1 rap album on the Billboard chart. The collection earned 54,000 equivalent album units in its first week, as per Nielsen Music.

This album marks his second Top Rap album in his career. His debut album, I Told You, debuted at No. 1 in 2016. His sophomore album, Memories Don’t Die, reached No. 2.

Love Me Now had three leading singles: “Talk to Me,” featuring Rich the Kid, which is at the No. 36 spot,”Ferris Wheel,” featuring Trippie Redd, and “Drip Drip Drip,” featuring Meek Mill, which are at Nos. 49 and 50, respectively.

The three records gives Tory Lanez nine entries on the chart, with his 2016 cut “Luv” leading the pack at the No. 4 spot.

The Toronto native celebrated “no longer [being] underrated” on Instagram.