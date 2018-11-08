Two days after the confirmation of rap star Mac Miller’s untimely death was from an apparent drug overdose, Vince Staples has paid tribute to Mac Miller, saying, “The good ones always die.”

Miller was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home on September 7. Earlier this week, his cause of death was confirmed to be from “mixed drug toxicity”, with fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol present in his system.

In an interview on Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Staples was asked whether there had been any signs that Miller might suffer an overdose. “He was trying,” he replied.

“All you can ask for is for somebody to try. You can’t always win, you know? Nah, I never seen him dying. He was too happy. But to be honest, the good ones always die. So it makes sense in retrospect, but I was never worried about him.”

See the rest of the interview below.