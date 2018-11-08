Legal issues have plagued a good part of Young Thug’s 2018 and are back as the rapper is currently behind bars. The Blast reports that Thugger Thugger is locked up because he failed a drug test that is connected to an arrest he had in 2017. The test was failed at a scheduled arraignment.

Young Thug issues are more complicated than the failed drug test. The arrangement was for his indictment on felony charges in Georgia, which included the possession and intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine, and hydrocodone.

The bond for the Slim Language creator was revoked after he failed the test and the documents state he was arrested Wednesday morning before the arraignment was scheduled.

The legal issues for Young Thug also reach out to Los Angeles where he was arrested for gun possession along with members of his entourage. After that arrest, he bonded out each member of his team.

More updates on Young Thug as they become available.