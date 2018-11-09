Drake Says He Will Work on Next Album When Current Tour is Over

Drake Says He Will Work on Next Album When Current Tour is Over

You strike while the iron is hot and who is hotter than Drake? The 6ix God will be soon wrapping up his run across North America with his Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour and while in Edmonton he revealed what’s next, a follow-up album.

“I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I’ll take, like, a little break, I’mma get right to work on a new album, so we can be right here in Edmonton and have a new party,” Drizzy told the fans in attendance.

A break for Drake seems necessary. Aside from Scorpion being released and his beef that dominated hip-hop headlines all year, he had one of the hottest tours of the year along with working next to the hottest names in the game by delivering hot features.

Check out Drake sharing the news with his fans below.