Fans of Kehlani eyes may have lit up when she hit Twitter on Thursday (Nov. 8). The SweetSexySavage creator hinted that new music is on the way but she will stop teasing fans with it until it is completed.
“Imma stop teasing y’all i have a lot to do mixing/clearing/shooting/etccccc. but yes i will stop teasing until we are through most of that,” Kehlani shared.
But for one last final tease, she would go on to share “…butthisshitfiretho.”
Fans haven’t received new Kehlani music for a while and with a child on the way who knows what the timeline is for the work to release, but be patient fans, Kehlani hasn’t forgot about you.
imma stop teasing y’all i have a lot to do. mixing/clearing/shooting/etccccc. but yes i will stop teasing until we are through most of that.
…butthisshitfiretho.
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 8, 2018
In the meantime, Kehlani’s impact is still felt on the charts as her single with Cardi B, “Ring,” is now sitting at number one on the US Urban radio charts, a first for her career.
Last month she shared that she was in the fourth month of her pregnancy showing that 2019 is already shaping up to be special for the R&B star.
View this post on Instagram
i’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments… this was the HARDEST to hide. if you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus . i am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life. i knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this. dearest little girl, i am so proud to be your mommy. i am so proud to have received you. i cannot wait to meet you, i know you will be 50,000 times more special than i can even imagine at this moment. i am happy to document this journey and feel the freedom any pregnant person should. i’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all… my partnership with my very best friend and lover, our journey of conception, my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually… the little pumpkin! i am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO 🌸🦋😍 we’re so ready for you mija!