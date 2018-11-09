Fans of Kehlani eyes may have lit up when she hit Twitter on Thursday (Nov. 8). The SweetSexySavage creator hinted that new music is on the way but she will stop teasing fans with it until it is completed.

“Imma stop teasing y’all i have a lot to do mixing/clearing/shooting/etccccc. but yes i will stop teasing until we are through most of that,” Kehlani shared.

But for one last final tease, she would go on to share “…butthisshitfiretho.”

Fans haven’t received new Kehlani music for a while and with a child on the way who knows what the timeline is for the work to release, but be patient fans, Kehlani hasn’t forgot about you.

In the meantime, Kehlani’s impact is still felt on the charts as her single with Cardi B, “Ring,” is now sitting at number one on the US Urban radio charts, a first for her career.

Last month she shared that she was in the fourth month of her pregnancy showing that 2019 is already shaping up to be special for the R&B star.