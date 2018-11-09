Weezy does not play about Mamma Mia.

Lil Wayne will star as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live‘s 5th episode of Season 44. The multi-Grammy Award winning rapper is the third Hip-Hop act to perform on SNL’s newest season. S44 kicked off with Kanye West, followed by Travis Scott.

After releasing the long-awaited Carter V, Weezy is back and better than ever. The album debut at number one on Billboard charts. The Swiss Beatz assisted “Uproar” has peaked at number 7 on the Hot 100 charts. He is no stranger to the SNL stage. He will star alongside Kate McKinnon and host, Liev Schreiber. During the new promos, Lil Wayne does his best Schreiber imprecation, shares an inside joke with McKinnon and demands a Mamma Mia sketch. Who knew the “Uproar” artist was into jukebox romantic comedies. After all these years, there is still more to learn about the once claimed, “best rapper alive.” Catch the promo video below and be sure to catch Weezy on SNL this Saturday.