Former First Lady Michelle Obama is ready to share her story with the world on her Becoming tour, which will support her book. Before it is available to the public, Mrs. Obama met with Robin Roberts for an ABC News special and gave a preview of her journey by disclosing having a miscarriage 20 years ago.

During the clip, Mrs. Obama would detail how it made her feel and would detail she conceived Sasha and Malia Obama by In Vitro Fertilization.

“I felt lost and alone and I felt like I failed, because I didn’t know how common miscarriages were because we don’t talk about them. We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we’re broken,” Mrs. Obama shared.

“I think it’s the worst thing that we do to each other as women, not share the truth about our bodies and how they work, and how they don’t work.”

During her time with Roberts, Michelle Obama will go on to speak on what she will never forgive President Trump for, maintaining her marriage with President Obama and more.

The full interview will air Sunday at 9 p.m. on ABC, a preview is available below.