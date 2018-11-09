Even 30 years after his tragic passing, art icon Jean-Michel Basquiat is still inspiring the culture on multiple platforms. We’ve seen him resurrected in music and most recently through film, but now New Era is bringing Basquiat to the world of sportswear with a hat collection dedicated to some of his greatest artworks.

Using a wide range of 9FIFTY caps, 5-panels, and knitted beanies for the approaching winter month, this official collaboration in tribute to the art tycoon uses designs that are directly influenced by Tuxedo and Mecca — two legendary pieces that even had Jay-Z dropping a cool $4.5 million on the latter just to have it in his possession. Teams like the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees are just a few of the franchises that are included in the collab, so you can get your art, style and sports fixes all at the same time.

The New Era x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection is currently available online and through select retailers. Peep the lookbook images below for a closer look, then visit the web store to see every hat available: