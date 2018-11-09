News broke that there was a shooting during the video shoot of a new song with Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West. Fortunately, the Queen rapper didn’t arrive at the scene yet because a bullet pierced through the room that she was supposed to be in, as per TMZ.

The tabloid reports that Tekashi 6ix9ine was originally supposed to be in the master room, which is the biggest room in the Beverly Hills mansion, but gave it to Nicki the night before. This kind of negates the theory that it was an inside job because then the shooter would’ve had the tip that the rooms were changed.

Now that the $80 million estate is now a crime scene, production has come to a screeching halt. Although Nicki Minaj wasn’t there, Kanye was and left immediately.

Ironically, Kim Kardashian also experienced a life scare last night. With only an hour to spare, she packed and evacuated her Calabasas home with their children after a fire erupted.

The rappers have yet to comment on the incident, but on a lighter note, no one was hurt.