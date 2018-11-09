Nike never fails when it comes to the ACG line, and this holiday season we’re being treated to a vibrant set of apparel to go along with the handful of quality footwear options as well.

The latest batch of Nike ACG apparel puts an emphasis on color and comfort, with a set that includes anoraks, a nylon duffle with packable capabilities, fleece quarter zip hoodies with matching joggers, a wool blend beanie for proper headwear, and a long-sleeve shirt decked out with a comical animated yeti graphic. For the footwear, we see a bunch of winter-ready silhouettes, including the Air Revaderchi, Dog Mountain, Okwahn II, Ruckel Ridge and the new Angel’s Rest, which aren’t as vibrant as the clothing options but still incorporates hints of color amongst the brown, being and black colorways seen throughout. Overall, we’re quite impressed.

Expect the Nike ACG Holiday 2018 collection to start dropping at select retailers and online beginning next Friday (November 16). Peep the ultraviolet vibes in the lookbook below: