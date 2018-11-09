Anyone that’s been buying Nikes for, well, forever knows that one of the best parts about copping Swoosh kicks is that bright orange shoe box — “Team Orange” if we’re being technical. To switch things up a little, Nike is taking the vibrant hue of the packaging and throwing it right on a new pair of Air Force 1 ‘07 LV8s. The result? Pure fire in more ways than one!

The fan-favorite silhouette has a few interesting new specs, including an extra mini Swoosh on the front lateral portion of the side panel and another on the medial heel. Also switching up the original design is an inside-out label underneath the main Swoosh, a jeweled “registered trademark symbol” on the lateral heel, and a black pull tab on the heel. Other than that, everything about the OG AF1s is in place, and the monotone colorway that covers the leather/textile upper gives you so many options to freak these in a multitude of ways. If you’re one that goes for the classics but looking to flip things just a smidge for the new season, cop these for sure.

Get the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 Utility “Team Orange” right now either at select retailers or online.