The trio of Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Tekashi 6ix9ine was scheduled to shoot a music video for a forthcoming release but that was hindered when a drive-by shooting on the venue occurred. TMZ reports bullets were fired at the mansion where Kanye West and 6ix9ine were inside currently working.

The music video was being filmed in Beverley Hills on what was stated to be one of the most “exclusive” and “expensive” blocks. So much so the estate was worth $80 million. Nicki Minaj was not yet on location for the shoot. Up to eight bullets were reportedly fired with one going through a bedroom window.

Following the shooting Kanye was said to leave immediately. Updates from 6ix9ine’s side said the production on the video has stopped. The attorney for 6ix9ine has already gone into the defense of his client stating that his probation was not violated as a result of the shooting.