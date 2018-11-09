Uncle Snoop is coming to the big screen.

Snoop Dogg’s substantial influence on the rap game has lasted for more than two decades. His instrumental contributions to West Coast Rap/Hip-Hop is the reason for a lot of the coast’s success. Now he is being honored with a biopic.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper recently visited Vic Jagger of 102.3 to break down the biopic.

“I’m thinking more along the lines of when you watch a great show like Narcos on Netflix,” he says. Snoop is an avid Netflix watcher as we can see.

He dives deeper into the detail about the biopic. “I already got with somebody. I don’t even want to expose the names like that.”

The Doggy Pound does the complete opposite, detailing it will be a conjunction with Lee Daniels and Ryan Coogler. Daniels has directed and produced a number of film and shows including, The Butler, Empire, and Star. Coogler directed Black Panther, Fruitville Station, and Creed. Both of these esteem directors are the best that Hollywood has to offer. Snoop Dogg’s biopic is in great hands.