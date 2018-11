One of the most prolific artists in 2018 has been ATL’s DC Young Fly. Besides his almost overnight musical success, the young comedian/rapper/actor has made appearances on television via Nick Cannon’s Wildin’ Out and MTV’s TRL as well as on the silver screen with the highly anticipated How High 2.

Check out TheSource.com’s exclusive interview “A Day In The Life Of..” with Fly about his rise from Instagram fame to an international artist and his current project ‘Curb Music’.