The borough of Staten Island in NYC has formally recognized November 9 as “Wu Tang Clan Day” in honor of the pioneering hip-hop group.

The Wu celebrated the 25th anniversary of their classic debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) today, with the group appearing on the US breakfast show Good Morning America to talk about the lasting impact of the record and perform “Protect Ya Neck”.

The nine-man collective have been honored by their hometown, which they affectionately refer to as ‘Shaolin” as the borough of Staten Island declared that November 9 will forever be known as “Wu Tang Clan Day” in the city.

The news was confirmed by RZA last night (November 8) at a New York screening of the short film For The Children: 25 Years of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), where he addressed the record’s special milestone.

