If we had to name two of the most trustworthy heritage lifestyle brands around, Timberland and Champion would definitely top that list. That’s why the new collaboration between the two is both welcomed and a bit surprising since it hasn’t happened sooner.

The co-branded collection is split between a “Luxe Pack,” which features the main portion of apparel, and a “Sport Pack” that includes the standout Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boots that also come with a set of matching tonal tees and hoodies. The former set includes short-sleeve tees, long-sleeve shirts, joggers, and fleece hoodies for an extra snug addition. From black and “Oxford Grey” hues to beige and blue, we’re really impressed by the outcome of this collab and can’t wait for it to drop in full as we all start getting our winter wardrobes together.

Expect the Timberland x Champion “Luxe Pack” for a release starting tomorrow (November 10), meanwhile the “Sport Pack” will drop on November 30, with the “Oxford Grey” set arriving a few days sooner as an online exclusive on November 26. Head to Foot Locker locations and online to cop the set, but get a better look below to see what’s available first: