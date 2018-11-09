Earlier this year, Drake dropped a collaboration with Clarks that gave us OVO-branded versions of the brand’s signature Wallabee Boot. However, many of you weren’t too keen on the idea that Drizzy was getting a collab before Wu-Tang Clan — the true innovators of the Wallabee steez in Hip-Hop culture.

Take a look below to refresh your memory on the backlash:

Well, it looks like Clarks wasn’t leaving the Wu out after all, as the footwear retailer is debuting a new collaborative Wallabee in celebration of the rap collective’s iconic debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which celebrates its 25th anniversary today.

Following the Footaction merch currently at retail for the “Wu 25th” celebration, Wu Wear joint with Clarks for a collab that we’ve been waiting for since that famous “blue and cream” intro at the beginning of “Glaciers of Ice.” While neither of those colorways are used in this set, the three included are pretty dope, including a classic black, “Maple” version and a standout yellow iteration that automatically brings to mind the signature “W” logo. The shoes incorporate a suede build and water resistant Scotchgard from British tannery Charles F Stead, and proper Wu branding throughout, including a “November 9 1993” stamp in gold to signify the anniversary.

Look for the Wu Wear x Clarks Wallabee Boots to drop on November 23 at select retailers and online. See each one in detail below, and enjoy Wu Day!