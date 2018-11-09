Words by: Rashad Grove

Six months ago, rapper XXXTentacion tragically was murdered and hip-hop lost a troubled but rising star. He left behind a devoted fans base who continually keeps his legacy alive. The album he was working prior to his death will now see a posthumous release.

His third album entitled Skins, a follow-up to March’s ?, is scheduled to drop on Dec. 7. The album contains 10 songs and has a run time totaling 17 minutes.

Skins ‘first single, “Bad,” will reportedly arrive Friday (Nov. 9) along with the pre-order. A teaser for the song was posted on his Instagram Story before being replaced with a teaser for merch that shows two tags that read “Bad.” There is also a countdown on shopxxxtentacion.com.

The Instagram story reads, “Soon…handling with care. But I promise you it’s worth it.”

XXX was working on the album prior to his death in June. Throughout the year, he has made posthumous appearances on Lil Pump and Swae Lee (“Arms Around You”), Lil Peep (“Falling Down”), and Lil Wayne (“Don’t Cry”). Producer Mally Mall hinted at possible collaborations with Rihanna and The Weeknd. Kanye West has also said that XXX will appear on his upcoming album Yandhi.