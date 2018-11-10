California resident Rebecca Hackett is counting her blessings today after driving through the raging and forceful fires burning in the Malibu area.

Hackett told ABC she was driving down Kanan Road while leaving White Cloud Ranch Friday evening where she keeps her horses and things took a dramatic change. .

“I felt the strongest wind I ever felt in my life.

Hackett says,”The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us,” Rebecca Hackett said. “I thought I was going to die.”

Officials fear at least 9 may be dead and a quarter of a million people have been forced from their homes as the fire in the north and two other major fires, Woolsey and Hill in Southern California burned this weekend. Forecasters say intense winds and low humidity could fuel the blazes and make them spread even farther. The Woolsey Fire is one of two threatening homes in Ventura County and Los Angeles County in Southern California. The two blazes have charred a combined 20,000 acres as of Friday afternoon.

Our hearts and prayers go out to those California residents battling the dangerous wildfires.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)