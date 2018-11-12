After giving us a Dodgers-dedicated capsule set right on time for the World Series — it wasn’t enough to help them defeat the Red Sox, unfortunately — ’47 is back with another sportswear-geared set of gear. This time the focus is on the NBA, and they’ve got some of our favorite teams looking more animated than ever before with the new limited-edition Global Artist Project collection.

The project, now in its second year, gave artists from all across the globe (ranging from the Big Apple all the way Down Under) a chance to redesign apparel, headwear and fan-fueled merch for some of the most celebrated franchises on the paint. Take a look at the teams featured in this drop, and the artist allocated to flip the designs for each squad, respectively:

Ron English (New York, by-way-of Decatur) for the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Lyons (New York) for the New York Knicks

Pete Fowler (Wales) for the Chicago Bulls

David “MEGGS” Hooke (Australia) for the Golden State Warriors

KASHINK (Paris) for the Los Angeles Lakers

DRAGON76 (Japan) for the San Antonio Spurs

YOBLOCKNATION / Muideen Ogunmola (Boston, by-way-of Detroit) for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Get your art-inspired Lakers, Warriors, Knicks, Nets, Bulls, Spurs and Cavaliers gear right now over in the ’47 online shop, where you can also read up more on the ‘Global Artist Project.’ See the full collection below as well: