Words by: Rashad Grove

No matter where you go, #BlackGirlMagic is in full effect. Comedian Amanda Seales is set to debut her hour-long comedy on HBO at the beginning of next year. The special, titled Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin, will be directed by Stan Lathan. The show will be taped Nov. 25 at the Edison Ballroom in New York. Seales, who also had a brief stint as half of the R&B duo Floetry, is currently on the road with “Smart Funny & Black,” the live comedy competition show that she created. She has made guest appearances on “Black-ish” and has her own scripted web comedy series “Get Your Life.” The special was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, EVP Programming at HBO.

In a press release, Seales notes, “Being a stand-up comic is an honor I don’t take lightly,” Seales said, “because I consider humor to be a superpower that allows us to bear the weight of issues and concepts that otherwise seem so much bigger than us.”

Seales got her start as a child actor on Nickelodeon’s My Brother And Me which aired in the 90’s. She now plays Tiffany on the HBO hit series Insecure and hosts a weekly podcast called Small Doses.