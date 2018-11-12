We are just over a week away from Thanksgiving and Bruno Mars is giving back to his home of Honolulu, Hawaii, to provide meals to the less fortunate. Bruno will wrap up his tour in Hawaii and will provide 24,000 meals to residents in the area for the holiday.

The effort is a collaboration of Bruno Mars and The Salvation Army, the Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.

In case the 24,000 number seems familiar, it’s because it is pulled from his now legendary album 24K Magic. The press release reports the impact of his celebration will “single-handedly expanding [the program’s] reach across the state.”

The 24K Magic tour ended this past weekend with a set of three shows on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday that reportedly brought in 100,000 fans.