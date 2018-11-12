Dame Dash Home is Safe In the Midst of the California Wildfires

Words by: Kevin Keise

The dangerous wildfire is still taking place in Malibu, California left many celebrity homes in the dust. In fact, the fire that spread along the Pacific Coast Highway burned down every house in the area except for Hip-Hop entrepreneur Dame Dash.

Earlier this morning, Dash shared a video via Instagram of him and his family evacuating the devastating burning neighboorhood, which left Caitlyn Jenner, Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West and many more homes destroyed.

Video of Dame and family departing:

Picture of Dame’s home: