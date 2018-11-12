Words by: Kevin Keise
The dangerous wildfire is still taking place in Malibu, California left many celebrity homes in the dust. In fact, the fire that spread along the Pacific Coast Highway burned down every house in the area except for Hip-Hop entrepreneur Dame Dash.
Earlier this morning, Dash shared a video via Instagram of him and his family evacuating the devastating burning neighboorhood, which left Caitlyn Jenner, Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West and many more homes destroyed.
Video of Dame and family departing:
Me and #wifeyforlifey @raquelmhorn woke up in the hills of Malibu to this the other day…what got what was important and tried to bounce…there wasn’t much time and we could feel the heat when we drive up the driveway the gates locked us in because the electricity was out…mind you we can see the flames coming close…you know shit was real I was driving part 1
Picture of Dame’s home:
At the end of the day we did what we had to do and got outta there and I just knew the house burned down cause we saw the flames….and I was ok with it because everything I love was safe…yesterday we found out that every house in the neighborhood burned down but ours… a miracle!…you really have to appreciate every moment and live life to the fullest…I feel for every person that lost a house…our day could have been so much different…our life…thank you to everyone that checked in Were good and my house is good appreciate everything and everybody! #staytuned