Disney is almost ready to go head to head with Netflix. Disney’s new streaming service will be called Disney+ and launch in late 2019, CEO Bob Iger announced on the company’s earnings call last week.

The company announced in August 2017 it would pull all its movies from Netflix in 2019, and start its own streaming offering for its past titles. Disney also purchased Fox for $71.3 billion in cash and stock, further bolstering its library.

The service will also feature new, original shows and movies, including original Marvel and Star Wars series. Marvel fan favorite character Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, will get an original series on the Disney+ service. A prequel series to Star Wars movie Rogue One about the character Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, will also call the service home.

Disney+, which has been dubbed the “Netflix Killer,” is expected to give both Amazon’s Amazon Prime and Netflix a run for their money. Netflix is ready for war.

Netflix, which already has more than 130 million paid memberships in more than 190 countries, is also banking on winning more fans and boosting subscriptions across Asia.