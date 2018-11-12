The ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here Tour is shaping up to be one of the must-attend Hip-Hop events of the year. The kick-off of the tour showed us Travis Scott has brought in roller coasters and more to the stage. Showing the tour can have a ton of surprises, the Miami show brought out Drake for a performance of “Sicko Mode.”

Fan captured video of the night shows the energy that both brought to the performance that is reciprocated by the crowd. The stage also lights up with fireballs and more.

Check out videos of the performance below and be sure to check out where you can catch ASTROWORLD on the dates below.

Travis Scott brought Drake out for Sicko Mode tonight in Miami. #ASTROWORLDTour pic.twitter.com/1B3uyakWUE — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 12, 2018